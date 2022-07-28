Backbone One PlayStation Edition Turns Your iPhone Into A PS5 DualSense Controller

PlayStation's push into mobile gaming has found a new level of support, as Backbone has announced a new version of its popular mobile gaming controller: The Backbone One PlayStation Edition for iPhone.

The PlayStation Edition gives the standard Backbone One--a case that essentially makes your iPhone look like the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode--a facelift, with transparent face buttons and an all-white design that mirrors the current PS5 DualSense controller. The device can also directly connect to other PlayStation accessories, including the Pulse 3D headset, via Bluetooth.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition

The launch of the Backbone One PlayStation Edition also brings a completely reimagined Backbone app, which adds touch controls to allow for easy navigation without the Backbone device attached, as well as a quick switch feature from standalone to controller mode whenever a Backbone is attached. The app will also add a dedicated row for PS Remote Play, allowing players to quickly begin or resume playing PlayStation games via the in-app hub.

The device is the first PlayStation-branded mobile accessory of its kind, highlighting the company's focus on mobile gaming. During a recent business briefing, Sony's Jim Ryan spoke of the PlayStation brand's shift to mobile, saying that it will "leverage partnerships to build leading mobile development and publishing capabilities within SIE."

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition is the third collaboration between Backbone and prominent video game industry names, with Xbox and Diablo Immortal preceding it. The device is available now for $99 on the official Backbone website.