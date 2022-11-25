Backbone One iPhone Controller Gets Massive Black Friday Discount

Mobile gaming is bigger than ever, and the best way to experience your favorite titles on the road is with a good controller. The Backbone One managed to find a spot on our best phone controller list, although its $100 price tag could put it out of reach for some shoppers. That’s not the case on Black Friday, as right now you can snag the Backbone One for just $63.69--the lowest price we’ve seen all year.

Backbone One for iPhone (PlayStation Edition) $63.69 ($99.99) This deal is on the PlayStation edition, so it's designed with PS Remote Play in mind; however, you can still use the PlayStation edition to stream Xbox Game Pass titles. Of course, because this is an officially licensed PlayStation product, it’ll work extremely well when streaming PS4 or PS5 games to your smartphone, but you won’t be limited to just the PlayStation catalog. The Backbone One supports most iPhones, comes with a free one-month Backbone+ subscription, offers an ergonomic design, and low latency thanks to a Lightning port connection. Simply put, this is the best controller for iPhone users. See at Amazon

Backbone’s elegant design also provides you with passthrough charging and a 3.5mm headset jack. You can even use the controller with other devices (such as an iPad or PC) to play games over Bluetooth, giving you a bit of versatility for when you’re not on the road. If you’re not sold on the Backbone One, be sure to check out the steeply discounted Razer Kishi, which is on sale for just $45, down from $100.

