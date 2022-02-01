Back To The Future Star Christopher Lloyd On Why He Was Worried About The Recasting Of Marty McFly

Christopher Lloyd has discussed one of the most famous recastings in Hollywood history, that being Eric Stoltz being fired from Back to the Future and Michael J. Fox stepping in as his replacement. Stoltz was let go weeks into production because he was apparently not the right fit.

Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the film series, told GQ that he had reservations about the change, in part because it meant he had to film the same scenes again with a different actor.

"They just decided that they needed somebody with a comic flair," Lloyd explained (via The Hollywood Reporter). "Stoltz is a wonderful actor. I had no idea a change was coming."

Lloyd said he was informed in a meeting with producer Steven Spielberg at about 1 AM on a day of shooting that Stoltz would no longer appear in the film.

"My biggest fear, because I was really working to get Doc right, I thought, 'I don't know if I can get it up to do [all the scenes over] again.' So I was worried about it. But, it all worked out," Lloyd said.

The actor said he had good chemistry with Fox that helped make the filming process easier. As for Stoltz, the actor hasn't spoken publicly about the recasting. He starred in many movies over the years, including Pulp Fiction and Mask, among other film and TV roles.

Back to the Future was released in 1985, with sequels coming in 1989 and 1990.