Back 4 Blood Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass On October 12

Back 4 Blood is launching on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud. Announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Game showcase, Back 4 Blood, Turtle Rock's Left 4 Dead spiritual successor, will be on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October 12.

The game's PvP mode, Swarm, was teased, showing players controlling either the Cleaners or the Ridden horde. The co-op shooter also features a four-person campaign mode, with full cross-play and cross-gen support.

Back 4 Blood will have multiple beta periods prior to launch, with the first running from August 5 to 9 for anyone who has pre-ordered the game from the Xbox Store. After that on August 12 to 16, there will be a fully open beta on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Back 4 Blood is launching on October 12, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch on Xbox Game Pass on October 12.