Back 4 Blood: Tunnels Of Terror Trailer Showcases New Cleaners And Ridden

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released a launch trailer for Tunnels of Terror, the first post-launch expansion for Back 4 Blood. The trailer showcases the DLC's new playable Cleaners, enemy Ridden, and Ridden Hives PvE activity.

Tunnels of Terror adds two melee-focused Cleaners: the defensive Sharice and aggressive Heng. Sharice is a former firefighter who wields an axe--her passive buff strengthens armor plates. She also has extra trauma resistance and provides increased health for the entire squad.

Heng utilizes his knife against the Ridden with the skills he learned when he owned a restaurant. He can sense gear through walls and nearby Hive entrances, while also providing a team buff that allows anyone in the squad to reuse their accessories and keep on the offensive.

Seven new weapons will be added that should be helpful in further perfecting your ideal loadout. And when you're ready, you can dive into the new No Hope difficulty, which launches alongside Tunnels of Terror.

Ridden Hives offers a new way for folks to play Back 4 Blood if you and your buddies have already completed the campaign a few times and don't feel like playing it again. The PvE activity sees your squad of four navigating a sprawling cavern of interconnected tunnels that are filled with Ridden.

In Ridden Hives, you'll find that new warped Ridden have joined the existing roster of enemies: the Urchin, the Shredder, and the Ripper.

Tunnels of Terror launches on April 12. Tunnels of Terror is included with Back 4 Blood's Ultimate and Deluxe editions, as well as through the Annual Pass. You can also pick it up by itself, though pricing has not yet been confirmed. If you haven't yet tried Back 4 Blood and you're wondering whether it's for you, check out our Back 4 Blood review.