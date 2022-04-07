Back 4 Blood: Tunnels Of Terror Trailer Showcases New Cleaners And Ridden

Back 4 Blood's first expansion adds quite a bit of content for those looking to jump back into the cooperative first-person zombie shooter.

By on

Comments

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released a launch trailer for Tunnels of Terror, the first post-launch expansion for Back 4 Blood. The trailer showcases the DLC's new playable Cleaners, enemy Ridden, and Ridden Hives PvE activity.

Tunnels of Terror adds two melee-focused Cleaners: the defensive Sharice and aggressive Heng. Sharice is a former firefighter who wields an axe--her passive buff strengthens armor plates. She also has extra trauma resistance and provides increased health for the entire squad.

Click To Unmute
  1. Ubisoft NFTs: Your Favorite Games Aren't Safe Yet | GameSpot News
  2. Tiny Tina's Wonderland Launch Trailer
  3. Everything New In Black Desert Online's Eternal Winter Expansion
  4. Rocket League Sideswipe Season 3 Trailer
  5. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - Official Accolades Trailer
  6. THQ Nordic - Save The Date 2022
  7. AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - nirvanA Initiative Gameplay Trailer
  8. Two Point Campus | Developer Vision
  9. New Ubisoft Battle Royale Reports Amid Ghost Recon Breakpoint Support Loss | GameSpot News
  10. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 1
  11. Rainbow Six Mobile - Announcement Trailer
  12. Starfield: Meet Vasco

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Back 4 Blood – Tunnels of Terror DLC Expansion Launch Trailer

Heng utilizes his knife against the Ridden with the skills he learned when he owned a restaurant. He can sense gear through walls and nearby Hive entrances, while also providing a team buff that allows anyone in the squad to reuse their accessories and keep on the offensive.

Seven new weapons will be added that should be helpful in further perfecting your ideal loadout. And when you're ready, you can dive into the new No Hope difficulty, which launches alongside Tunnels of Terror.

No Caption Provided

Ridden Hives offers a new way for folks to play Back 4 Blood if you and your buddies have already completed the campaign a few times and don't feel like playing it again. The PvE activity sees your squad of four navigating a sprawling cavern of interconnected tunnels that are filled with Ridden.

In Ridden Hives, you'll find that new warped Ridden have joined the existing roster of enemies: the Urchin, the Shredder, and the Ripper.

Tunnels of Terror launches on April 12. Tunnels of Terror is included with Back 4 Blood's Ultimate and Deluxe editions, as well as through the Annual Pass. You can also pick it up by itself, though pricing has not yet been confirmed. If you haven't yet tried Back 4 Blood and you're wondering whether it's for you, check out our Back 4 Blood review.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Back 4 Blood
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)