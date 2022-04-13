Back 4 Blood Tunnels Of Terror Expansion Is Now Live

Two new playable Cleaners and a new co-op activity has been added.

By on

Comments

Turtle Rock Studios has released Tunnels of Terror, the first of three expansions for Back 4 Blood.

Since the first-person shooter launched in October 2021, Tunnels of Terror is the first DLC to introduce two new playable Cleaners, Sharice and Heng. Players will be able to craft Makeshift Armor for Sharice, while Heng provides additional supplies and visibility on obscured items and Prepper Stashes. Both characters can be accessed in the campaign and Swarn PvP for DLC owners, but are also unlockable in Swarm for non-DLC owners.

Click To Unmute
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Reconfirmed, More Fixes On The Way | GameSpot News
  2. 12 Best Games Like Elden Ring
  3. Cook Serve Forever - Announcement Trailer
  4. Hell is Us - Teaser Trailer
  5. SUPER ROBOT WARS 30 - Expansion Pack (Set 1) Now Available
  6. Lost Ark | PvP Proving Grounds
  7. Another Eden Anniversary Video 2022
  8. Bugsnax & The Isle of Bigsnax - 101 Trailer
  9. Cathedral - Launch Trailer
  10. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - Mysterious Mercenary Trailer
  11. Rogue Company - Year Two Season Two Trailer
  12. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — START Trailer | Nintendo Switch

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Back 4 Blood – Tunnels of Terror DLC Expansion Launch Trailer

A new co-op activity called Ridden Hives has also been added to the game, which tasks players with teaming up and exploring seven different dungeons in the depths of Evansburgh that are overrun by Warped Ridden.

New cards are also available, with two of the five Director cards being Ridden Hive specific, along with new character and weapon skins, banners, sprays, and emblems. In terms of gameplay, while in a safe room, players can now unbold their weapon for 500 copper, allowing them to freely swap or remove weapon attachments.

Additionally, Turtle Rock has finally released the ultra-difficult No Hope difficulty mode for the game, as well as seven legendary weapons, 13 legendary attachments, and 12 new achievements and accomplishments for players to obtain.

Turtle Rock previously revealed the roadmap for Back 4 Blood, confirming that a collection of free updates are still set to arrive in 2022, as well as two other expansions that have yet to be named. Both DLCs are also expected to release this year.

Back in March, the developer announced that 10 million people have played Back 4 Blood, becoming 2021's best-selling new IP for consoles.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Back 4 Blood
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)