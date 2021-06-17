Back 4 Blood Requires A Constant Internet Connection

Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock has confirmed that the game will require an always-online connection, even when its campaign is being played solo with a squad of AI-controlled teammates. Turtle Rock has mentioned that it is currently looking into how offline play can be applied to the game.

"We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch," the studio confirmed on Twitter.

A spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood was back in the spotlight at E3. Sunday's Xbox and Bethesda Showcase confirmed that the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass when it launches on October 12, for both console and PC. Before then, Back 4 Blood's open beta will kick off in August on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with cross-play and cross-gen supported.

Other positive news included the reveal that everyone in a Back 4 Blood party will have access to the game's premium DLC if it is owned by the group leader, which the studio also recently spoke about and confirmed that there'll be no "pay-to-win" content available. E3 2021 was a busy time for multiplayer game reveals that are built on the idea of a small group versus insurmountable odds.

In addition to Back 4 Blood, Ubisoft showed off its three-player Rainbow Six Siege spin-off Extraction, indie studio Stray Bombay revealed the retro-flavored The Anacrusis, Evil Dead: The Game got a new gameplay trailer narrated by Bruce Campbell himself, and Bethesda's Arkane studio teased something of its own involving vampires in Redfall.