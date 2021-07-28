Back 4 Blood Open Beta Starts On August 12

Back 4 Blood's upcoming early access beta will officially start on August 5 through August 9, with access coming from preorders of the game. An open beta will be held from August 12-16, with both betas being playable on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

As for the content, Back 4 Blood's betas will feature two co-op maps where you can fight back against the Ridden and the PvP mode Swarm, a competition that has players battle it out as the Cleaners versus the Ridden to see which team can last the longest against the infected hordes.

Since it was revealed earlier this year, developer Turtle Rock's has been dropping details on its cast, modes, and generous system for handling DLC purchases to its spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. Back at E3 2021, the studio confirmed that DLC such as maps and gameplay additions will be available to all party members as long as the group leader owns it.

PC players can also look forward to a number of supported features for the co-op first-person shooter, such as 4K resolution, an uncapped framerate, and more.

Back 4 Blood launches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via the Microsoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on October 12. Back 4 Blood will be available on both Xbox and PC day one via Xbox Game Pass.