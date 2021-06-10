Back 4 Blood Open Beta Goes Live This August

New details about Back 4 Blood were revealed during the Summer Game Fest kickoff stream, including when fans can try out the game for themselves. Back 4 Blood's open beta will kick off on August 5 with early access for those who have preordered the game; it'll be available on August 12 for everyone else.

It's unclear if progress made in the Back 4 Blood open beta will carry over to the full game. Developer Turtle Rock Studios has not confirmed what platforms the open beta will be available on, though Back 4 Blood is slated to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 12.

Alongside announcing Back 4 Blood's open beta start date, Turtle Rock Studios showcased a brief look at a brand-new boss with a shark's head. Take a look.

That's one big-looking boss in Back 4 Blood.

The Summer Game Fest livestream isn't the only place where Back 4 Blood will make an appearance, as publisher Warner Bros. Interactive confirmed that the co-op shooter will also be shown during a June 13 livestream.

E3 2021 is officially underway and more announcements are bound to happen, so check back for all the latest news and previews.

