Back 4 Blood Beta - How To Get Early Access, Start Date, And More

Back 4 Blood is just a few months away from launching, and in case you're wondering if the game is just right for you without having to spend $60 on it, an upcoming beta should give you a good idea of how the game operates. Here's everything you need to know about Back 4 Blood's beta, how to get in early, and the content that you can expect to try out.

What Is Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood

Developed by Turtle Rock, Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to Valve's classic Left 4 Dead series. A first-person co-op zombie shooter except infected people are referred to as "The Ridden" after being infected by parasitic worms, Back 4 Blood's gameplay mixes action with several layers of customization as players fight to survive in the post-apocalypse.

Back 4 Blood Beta Start Date

There'll be two different betas available. An early access beta for anyone who preordered the game will start on August 5 and an open beta will kick off from August 12.

Early Access Beta --August 5-9, 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

--August 5-9, 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET Open Beta--August 12-16, 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET

How Do I Sign Up For The Early Access Beta?

If you can't wait for the open beta, the easiest way to try it out early is to preorder Back 4 Blood for guaranteed access. You can also register for Early Access Beta access on the official Back 4 Blood beta homepage and hope that you get a beta code in your email inbox, or you can link your Warner Bros. Games account to your Twitch account. By watching a streamer play the Back 4 Blood Early Access Beta for 60 minutes with Twitch Drops enabled, there's a chance that you might receive a beta key this way if you're lucky.

What's Included In The Beta?

Back 4 Blood's beta will include two maps for its Swarm and PvP modes, two co-op PvE maps, access to a variety of weapons, and the characters Mom, Evangelo, Holly, Walker, and Hoffman to play as.

Swarm pits two squads of four players against each other, with each side taking turns to play as the human Cleaners or infected Ridden, with the winners being the first team to successfully win the most rounds in a best-of-three series. Players can also explore the Fort Hope hub and build decks using Back 4 Blood's rogue-lite card system that provides various effects during combat.

Which Platforms Is The Beta Available On?

PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

When Does Back 4 Blood Release?

Back 4 Blood officially launches on October 12 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the game on launch day as part of the service on console, PC, and cloud.

For more info on the game, the various editions available for order, and early adoption bonuses, you can check out our Black 4 Blood preorder hub.