Babylon's Fall Is Being Shut Down In February 2023

Square Enix has announced that its online game Babylon's Fall will be shut down next year and that the game's planned update has been canceled. In a statement on its website, Square Enix noted that it will be "terminating the game's service" less than a year after it launched.

"With the desire of delivering an exhilarating online multiplayer action-RPG set in an elaborate high fantasy world, we launched the game's official service on Thursday, 3 March 2022, and have continued to undertake additional development and operations," the statement reads. "However, it is with deep regret to inform you that we will be terminating the game's service on Tuesday, 28 February 2023."

Please read our full Notice for further information.https://t.co/mvaFYmOkYB

Thank you so much for your support and playing BABYLON'S FALL. — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) September 13, 2022

Several months ago Square Enix denied that ongoing service and development on Babylon's Fall had been reduced and said that it would continue to receive updates while developer Platinum Games worked on new content.

The publisher now says that Season 2 of the game's planned content will run until Tuesday, 29 November 2022, and the "Final Season" will begin afterwards. In-game events will continue until the servers are shut down, and Square Enix says that it plans to "to implement as many events and other initiatives" as it can.

Babylon’s Fall launched this year on PS4, PS5, and PC, and was met with mostly negative reviews. On GameSpot's sister site Metacritic, the game has an aggregate score of 41 from 43 critics, and criticism was pointed at the dated visuals, technical problems, and barebones content.