Babylon's Fall Demo Coming To PlayStation On February 25

Square Enix has announced the first demo for Babylon's Fall is coming February 25. The demo will be open to all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners, and offers players a chance to experience the opening section of Platinum Game's latest title, as well as test out its four player co-op.

Developed by the studio behind Nier: Automata, Astral Chain, and the Bayonetta series, Babylon's Fall is a hack-and-slash RPG with visuals meant to imitate oil paintings. While the combat is still relatively fast-paced, the game looks quite a bit weightier than both Bayonetta and Nier: Automata, and boasts a more high-fantasy setting. Also unlike previous Platinum Game's titles, Babylon's Fall cannot be played offline, making it the studio's first live-service title.

According to Square Enix, the upcoming demo provides "multiple hours of story content and limitless multiplayer to give players a significant head-start for strengthening their Sentinel." It also serves as a pretty lofty introduction to the types of powers a Sentinel can wield on the battlefield, giving those who play early a bit of an advantage when the game officially launches next month. Considering the entire game can be played solo or in a party up to four, this demo might be something to take advantage--figuring out how to best work with others, or rough it out alone, will be incredibly important.

As an added incentive to pick up the game early, Square Enix has revealed all players who sign on during the game's first season will be given the game's first Premium Battle Pass for free. It's currently unknown how much later season's passes will retail for, though Platinum Game's has stated the game "will continue to be supported with new game modes, ongoing story content, and additional weapon types at no additional cost."

Those interested in testing out Babylon's Fall will be pleased to know all progress and achievements earned in the demo will be carried over to the full version of the game if they decide to purchase it. Babylon's Fall is currently set to release March 3, though those who preorder the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to start playing as early as February 28.