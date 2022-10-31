B2G1 Free Game Sale At Best Buy Includes PS5 Exclusives And More

Best Buy has kicked off a buy two, get one free video game sale featuring titles for PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The list of eligible games is pretty darn impressive, as it includes a number of PS5 exclusives and a bunch of games that released this year. As usual with these sales, the lowest priced item in your cart will be free. Though many of the included games are full price, you're still getting the best discount available now if you're interested in picking up a trio of games.

PS5 users have a number of exclusives to choose from, including some of the best games available on the platform today. Games that released just this year, such as Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West, are up for grabs. You can also snag hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Returnal, and Demon's Souls. The recently released Valkyrie Elysium is also featured in the promotion.

Nintendo Switch owners can grab Shin Megami Tensei V, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and AI: The Somnium Files - Nirvana Initiative.

On the multiplatform front, 2022 releases such as Gotham Knights, Digimon Survive, Dying Light 2, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin are on offer.

To take advantage of this promotion, simply scroll through the list of games on Best Buy's sale page and click "Add to Package" on three titles to build your bundle.

Here's the full list of eligible games: