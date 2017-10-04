Axiom Verge Nintendo Switch Giveaway

We're giving away fifty (50) codes for Axiom Verge on Nintendo Switch, which include twenty-five (25) codes for North America and twenty-five (25) codes for Europe. Fifty (50) winners will be contacted via email after the competition ends on Friday, October 6th at 5:00 PM PT.

Axiom Verge is an action-platform-exploration game that's not only created in intricate detail in the style of classics such as Metroid, Contra, Bionic Commando, and Blaster Master, but also uses those old-school "glitches" that we know and love as a gameplay feature. You'll use them to scramble enemies, corrupt environments, and pass through walls into hidden areas in a massive alien world.

