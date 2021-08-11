Axiom Verge 2 Surprise Releases On Switch Today Alongside Six Other Games

The Nintendo Indie World stream today introduced a metric ton of new indie games coming to Nintendo Switch in the coming months, but in some cases, you don't have to wait. Several games were surprise-released just after the stream concluded, including the anticipated sequel Axiom Verge 2.

Axiom Verge 2 is a retro-styled Metroidvania created by developer Thomas Happ. It's the followup to Axiom Verge, the 2015 game which received generally positive reviews according to GameSpot sister site Metacritic. It had previously been slated for release in 2020, but was pushed back to this year. Happ previously teased that Axiom Verge 2 could sneak up on you, saying it will be "out before you know it." In that same post, he talked about the dual-dimensions mechanic in the game and how you'll manipulate areas across both.

Alongside Axiom Verge 2, a handful of other indies are out today on Nintendo Switch. Necrobarista: Final Pour is a remastered version of the visual novel, with new story content and a Studio Mode to create your own stories. Other releases include the dungeon crawler dating sim mash-up Boyfriend Dungeon, the RPG Garden Story, and more. You can check out the full list of indies out today below.

Be sure to check out our roundup of all the new games shown in the Indie World presentation, many more of which are coming this fall and 2022. Those included Tetris Effect: Connected and Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon.