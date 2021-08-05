Axiom Verge 2 Features Two Maps In One, Will Be "Out Before You Know It"

We've seen bits and pieces of Axiom Verge 2 over the years, but this latest trailer from Thomas Happ Games shows off one of the game's more impressive additions. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the metroidvania sequel will feature a second dimension that lies behind the default map, meaning that the game has a Link to the Past-style "dark world"/"light world" dynamic.

In the post, Happ says that players will have to find entrances to this "breach" dimension in the overworld in order to uncover secrets in both dimensions. The Metroidvania platformer The Messenger featured a similar idea, where one realm was styled on 8-bit games and the other realm was 16-bit. However, given that Axiom Verge was a game about exploration, it's fair to say that this breach is going to be a big part of the game.

The trailer revealed today shows off many elements you would expect to see in an Axiom Verge sequel, including a glitchy aesthetic and the ability to manipulate enemies to better achieve your goals. There's still no word on a release date for Axiom Verge 2, but the blog post does say that it'll be "out before you know it," whatever that means. The game was originally intended to come out in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic and the increased complexity of the game compared to its predecessor. Axiom Verge 2 will release for PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it does come out. We recently got word that fellow indie darling Oxenfree will be coming to PS4 and PS5 later this year; its sequel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, is also coming soon.