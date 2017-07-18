Awesome PS4/PC Brawler Absolver Will Have A Cool But Very Limited Special Edition

3D brawler Absolver is coming soon, and today Devolver Digital announced that it's getting a special edition and a pre-order discount. In addition, the publisher released a new gameplay trailer showing off some of the game's weapons and abilities, which you can watch in the embed below.

Absolver's special edition is a limited version that most notably includes a 1:1 scale model of the Prospect's Mask, the mask that your character wears in-game. It also includes an art book and stickers. If you buy the PS4 special edition, you'll get a limited-run, physical version of the game, as well, while PC purchasers get a Steam key. Only 3,250 copies each of the PS4 and PC special editions will be made. It costs $75.

If you pre-order either the standard version or the special edition of the game starting today, you'll receive two pieces of in-game DLC: the Labyrinth Prospect mask and the Uring Priest gear set. If you buy the standard version, you'll also get a 10% discount, bringing the game's price down to $27 (normally $30).

Absolver is a 3D action and fighting game that emphasizes multiplayer, one-on-one combat, and it launches on August 29. It has a very involved fighting system that is based on four different "stances" as well as different movesets. There's a cooperative, adventure element as well. You can read our preview from E3 2016 here; we were also able to see it at E3 2017 and came away impressed with the way it's been improved.