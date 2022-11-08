Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online Schedule Revealed, Splatoon 3 To Kick Off The Marathon

The Games Done Quick organization has announced the schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online, its next major charity speedrunning marathon, which will run January 8-15.

The full schedule features 140 different speedruns across multiple eras--from the NES days to recent releases--while also spanning multiple consoles and PC. The event will once again raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which it has partnered with since 2011.

This year's AGDQ will take place completely online as announced earlier this year, with the organization citing decisions made by the state of Florida, which hosts AGDQ, among the reasons for that decision. This will be the third straight AGDQ to take place completely online, with the 2021 campaign raising $2.7 million for Prevent Cancer and 2022 raising $3.4 million.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022--the most recent major GDQ marathon--returned to a live audience at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota. The event raised over $3 million for Doctors Without Borders, and it featured speedruns of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the original Mass Effect, and two separate runs of Elden Ring.

Highlights from the AGDQ 2023 schedule are below:

Sunday, January 8 Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch), Any%, target time 1 hour, 25 minutes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), Any%, target time 29 minutes Cuphead (PC), 300% completion, target time 1 hour 25 minutes Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes (PC), Perfect Stealth/No Kills New Game+ run, target time 35 minutes

Monday, January 9 Skate (Xbox Series S), X Games completion, target time 55 minutes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (PC), Co-op 2v2 Any% Arcade Chill Race, target time 1 hour 5 minutes Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation 5), Any%, target time 2 hours 40 minutes BioShoc k (PC), Any%, target time 45 minutes

Tuesday, January 10 Goat Simulator (PC), All trophies in base game, target time 20 minutes Astral Chain (Nintendo Switch), Any% with no abilities, target time 2 hours 40 minutes Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Wii), Four-player Any% race, target time 3 hours 10 minutes Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 (PC), 100% completion, target time 30 minutes

Wednesday, January 11 Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (PlayStation 2), Any%, target time 20 minutes Pokemon Red or Yellow (Gamecube via Game Boy Player), Any% with no glitches, target time 2 hours 5 minutes Stray (PC), Any% unrestricted, target time 53 minutes Neon White (PC), White's Heaven Rush, target time 40 minutes

Thursday, January 12 The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Nintendo Switch), Any% on Normal difficulty, target time 3 hours 10 minutes The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Nintendo Wii), All dungeons, target time 3 hours 10 minutes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch), 150cc 16 DLC tracks with no items, target time 40 minutes The Simpsons: Hit & Run (PC), All story missions, target time 1 hour 26 minutes

Friday, January 13 PowerWash Simulator (PC), 6 players washing all vehicles with no soap, target time 45 minutes Beautiful Katamari (Xbox Series S), Any%, target time 30 minutes Cult of the Lamb (PC), unrestricted Any% on Easy difficulty, target time 1 hour 55 minutes Final Fantasy XIV (PC), Palace of the Dead floors 171-180 Solo Machinist with no mouse (two hands on keyboard), target time 1 hour

Saturday, January 14 Blinx the Time Sweeper (Xbox One), Any%, target time 1 hour 25 minutes Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch), two-player all bosses race with no glitches, target time 1 hour 35 minutes Half-Life: Alyx (PC), Inbounds run, target time 50 minutes Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch), All Lords, target time 2 hours 45 minutes



Awesome Games Done Quick can be viewed on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel or at the org's official website.