Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Raises Over $3.4 Million For Prevent Cancer Foundation

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022, the first of multiple charity speedrunning events run by the Games Done Quick Foundation, has ended with over $3.4 million raised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

139 speedruns made up this year's marathon, which began January 9 at 12 PM ET and ended at approximately 2 AM ET January 16. The exact amount raised by the event was $3,416,729, with all donations taken during that same time period.

#AGDQ2022 has raised a total amount of $3,416,729 for @preventcancer! This is officially the most we've ever raised in the history of @GamesDoneQuick - ANOTHER WR🏆

Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and thank you all for your generosity & support❤️

Highlights of this year's event included a Pokemon race with one player running Omega Ruby and the other Alpha Sapphire, runs in multiple 2021 releases including Resident Evil Village and It Takes Two, and a blindfolded run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice completed in exactly two hours. Multiple world records were also set during the event, including:

Awesome Games Done Quick is an annual charity speedrunning marathon run in early January by the Games Done Quick Foundation. The foundation runs multiple marathons throughout the year, including Summer Games Done Quick and Flame Fatales. Each event raises money for a different charity, including the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, and the Malala Fund.