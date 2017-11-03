Avengers: Infinity War Is A Heist Movie, According To The Russo Brothers

While Thor: Ragnarok may be a genre departure from the other Thor movies, leaning heavily on comedy, it's not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film trying something new. As Marvel Studios gears up for Avengers: Infinity War, the movie's directors reveal that it will be different in tone than the previous Avengers installments.

While there is still a battle to fight and a villain--Thanos (Josh Brolin)--to defeat, first the Mad Titan, who will feature as one of the main characters in the film, has a job to do. "With Infinity War, the biggest new element to the movie is Thanos and the fact that he's entering the storytelling in a very bold, strong way, to the degree that he's almost one of the leads," co-director Anthony Russo tells GameSpot sister site CNET. "We've shaped an interesting narrative around him that in some ways leans heavily on a heist film in the fact that he's going after the Infinity Stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past."

Given that the Infinity Stones are scattered throughout the universe, it makes sense that they would have to be gathered before the Infinity Gauntlet Thanos is so fond of is complete. Thus far all but one of the stones--the soul stone--has appeared in a Marvel movie.

Showing Thanos jumping from planet to planet retrieving them will not only give him purpose but show his strength building, until finally confronting the Avengers. In a way, it's similar to the first films in the MCU, as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) pieced together his team. The main difference, of course, is Thanos wants to rule over the universe.

Based on what the Russos are saying, there's a good chance that could come to pass if the Avengers--and their new friends Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and whoever else happens to show up--don't get their acts together. "The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes," Anthony says.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters on May 8, 2018.