Avengers: Infinity War Directors Tease Mysterious On-Set Image

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in production, and promises to be the biggest Marvel movie to date. It's directed by the Russo brothers, who helmed the last two Captain America movies, and they have now tweeted a new image from the set.

It's unclear what it is exactly. One of Tony Stark's gadgets perhaps? Or maybe the vault where the villainous Thanos keeps the Infinity Gauntlet? We'll find out next year, but for now, here's the picture:

It follows a behind-the-scenes promo that was released in February. The video provided a brief overview of the Infinity Stones, revealed some of the film's sets, and featured interviews with stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), plus Joe and Anthony Russo. You can watch it here.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also recenty revealed that the movie will have a surprising main character--Thanos himself. "In a movie that has a lot of characters, you could almost go so far as to say he is the main character," he said. "That's a bit of a departure from what we've done before, but that was appropriate for a movie called Infinity War."

Infinity War was originally planned as two movies, but a retitling last year meant that the second film will be something different. Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, while the untitled fourth Avengers movie follows on May 3, 2019.