Avatar Sequels Add Kate Winslet, Reuniting With James Cameron For First Time Since Titanic

James Cameron and Kate Winslet are reuniting for the first time since Titanic. The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to play a leading role in Cameron's Avatar sequels. Cameron spoke to Deadline about the news, confirming that Winslet will play a character named Ronal--but he didn't share much else.

"Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career," Cameron said. "I can't wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life."

Cameron's Titanic was the highest grossing movie of all time ($2.18 billion) until it was beaten by Avatar ($2.78 billion).

The four Avatar movies are currently in production, and all four are being shot at the same time. The first sequel is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2020, with the next ones arriving on December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025.

To mark the start of production, some images of Avatar 2's new, younger cast members have been released--you can see them here. The movie also stars returning actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang.