Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora - Everything We Know

Some may recall that Ubisoft developed and published a video game based on James Cameron’s Avatar all the way back in 2009 to accompany the film. Over a decade later, the cycle is repeating itself. Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022, and Ubisoft’s new Avatar game, Frontiers of Pandora, will follow sometime later. Ahead of the game’s release, we’re rounding up everything you need to know about Ubisoft’s game.

What is it and who’s making it?

Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the studio behind the popular The Division series. Ubisoft boasts that the game will take players to the “alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience.”

In addition to Ubisoft, James Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment and rights-owner Disney will also be a part of the project.

Frontiers of Pandora is being developed using the newest version of Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, which also powers The Division series.

Platforms

Frontiers of Pandora is being developed exclusively for PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Ubisoft boasts that the game will take players to the “alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open-world experience.”

What’s the story?

Frontiers of Pandora does not follow the story of The Way of Water, but instead offers players a standalone narrative devised specifically for the game. You will play as a Na’vi character and take on a journey to the Western Frontier of Pandora, a place not yet explored in the films. “Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it,” reads a line from the game’s description.

Screenshots And Trailer

While Ubisoft hasn’t revealed any gameplay footage for Frontiers of Pandora, the publisher has released a series of screenshots for the game. They show off its expansive, beautiful world, along with the creatures and machines that inhabit it.Take a look at the images in the gallery below.

Frontiers of Pandora looks incredible

Gallery

Ubisoft also released a cinematic trailer that offers a tantalizing glimpse at what to expect, though bear in mind that no actual gameplay for the title has been released as of yet.

Release date

Ubisoft has yet to formally announce a release date for Frontiers of Pandora. However, we do know it'll be released at some point during Ubisoft's FY 2023-24, which runs April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Releasing closer to The Way of Water is probably what Ubisoft would have wanted to capitalize on the hype, but the game was delayed.