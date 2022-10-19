Australian Overwatch 2 Players Can Bag Themselves An Epic Tracer Skin At McDonald's For A Limited Time

Australian McDonald's fans can treat themselves to a Tracer skin for Overwatch 2, apparently only available for a limited time.

The epic skin, called "Tracer Lightning," gives everyone's favorite pilot stroke hero a fresh hair-do, and a fairly garish new costume. To get the skin, apart from living in Australia and possibly enjoying McDonald's, you just need to order a Big Mac, McChicken, or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo in the MyMacca's app (context for the US crowd: they call it Macca's down there).

The skin isn't actually a new one, so you might already have it. It first appeared as part of Overwatch's 2018 anniversary event, and does occasionally appear in the Overwatch shop now, so if you do live in Australia and are desperate to add it to your collection, this is the easiest way to do so.

The Overwatch 2 x McDonald's meal deal.
It's pretty likely the deal is in line with the recent launch of Overwatch 2, which has had something of a rocky time since its release, though Blizzard has at least owned up to that fact. Despite the troubles it faced, the game did hit 25 million players, and Blizzard has also promised that everyone will be getting some free DLC and double XP as part of players' "enduring support" of the sequel.

GameSpot's Overwatch 2 review gave the game an 8/10, noting how the combat is better than it's ever been with the change to 5v5 and some fantastic new heroes. But it also noted that it felt more like an update than a sequel, a sentiment shared by Digital Foundry.

Overwatch 2 Hero Redesigns: See How Characters' Looks Have Changed
