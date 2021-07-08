August's First PS Plus Game Confirmed As Hunter's Arena: Legends

Hunter's Arena: Legends arrives on PS4 and PS5 next month, and it will be free for PS Plus subscribers. As revealed during Sony's latest State of Play presentation, PS Plus members will be able to download the fantasy battle royale game at no charge from August 3 to September 6.

Hunter's Arena: Legends is a 30-player, combat-based battle royale game set in ancient Asia. You play as a hunter who must use swordplay and martial arts to hunt down demons and rival hunters. The game features two types of battle royale modes: solo and trios. The former is described as a 30-player free-for-all, while the latter lets you team up with two other players to take down demons together.

Unlike many other battle royale games, Hunter's Arena: Legends is focused on precise hand-to-hand combat. You'll outfit your hunter with different melee weapons like swords and scythes and need to deliver counters and combos at the right moment to best your foe. The game features 17 different hunters to choose from, each of whom has a distinct play style.

That wasn't all we saw during Sony's latest State of Play. The publisher also revealed Moss: Book II, a sequel to the popular PSVR game, as well as Arcadegeddon from Friday the 13th developer IllFonic. We also got better looks at Death's Stranding: Director's Cut and Arkane's upcoming PS5 shooter, Deathloop.