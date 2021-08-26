August Proving A Big Month For April

August is proving to be a pretty big month for April. April O'Neil anyway, who has popped up in back-to-back gaming conferences. Good for her. She deserves it.

First, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, developer Tribute Games revealed a new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The trailer announced that April O'Neil will be a playable character in the upcoming beat-'em-up game.

In Shredder's Revenge, April wields a reporter's microphone as her weapon and demonstrates that she's just as capable a hand-to-hand martial artist as her turtle allies. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is scheduled to launch for Switch and PC in 2022.

And then, the very next day following Opening Night Live, developer Ludosity and Fair Play Labs released a new trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl during Future Games Show. In it, April O'Neil is revealed as a playable character in the upcoming fighting game.

In All-Star Brawl, April also uses a mixture of martial arts and reporter equipment to fight off her foes. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC in Fall 2021.

April has always been one of the most significant characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, traditionally operating as an adult human that helps Leonardo, Raphael, Donatella, and Michelangelo interact with the world outside of the sewers. However, in more recent storylines, she's typically been portrayed as a teenager, and she trains in hand-to-hand martial arts alongside the turtles, considering the four of them to be her brothers.

Both Shredder's Revenge and All-Star Brawl feature April in her most iconic design: a red-haired adult woman in a yellow jumpsuit who works as an exceptionally talented reporter. She's had plenty of other looks though, with the most recent alternate design being in 2018's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in which April is a sarcastic and streetwise Black teenage girl with the unlucky habit of landing odd jobs that usually get her into trouble.