Attack On Titan Season 3 Won't Take Another Four Years To Release

Attack on Titan season three will air in 2018, it has been announced. This will come as good news to fans of the series, who previously had to endure a four year wait between season one and season two.

The news was revealed through a very short teaser, which you can watch below. The video flips through artwork from the anime series, before ending on the message, "Behold, the sea."

Season 2 of Attack on Titan began airing in April 2017 and concluded with its 12th episode on June 17. Season two of the series comprised half the amount of episodes as the first season, and as of yet it remains unclear how many episodes season three will include.

