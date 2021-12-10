Atlus Reveals $400 Persona 25th Anniversary Vinyl Collection

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Persona series, Atlus has revealed a brand-new Persona Deluxe Vinyl Box Set featuring the soundtracks from each mainline Persona game.

The Persona 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Box Set is currently available to preorder on iam8bit.com for $400 and includes a limited-edition 15-disc box set with 8.5 hours worth of music from Persona, Persona 2, Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5.

For the first time on vinyl, own music from the mainline Persona series in this beautiful Persona 25th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set by @iam8bit! 🎶

Pre-orders open 12/14! #P25th pic.twitter.com/Bumevaolxa — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 10, 2021

Each vinyl slipcase depicts artwork from the respective title, while each vinyl within is colored specifically to follow the designs of the games. The first wave of pre-orders will ship in Q3 2022, while the second wave will ship sometime in 2023. Each vinyl set can also be purchased separately, while Persona 1 and 2 will come in a bundle.

"To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Persona, iam8bit and Atlus have collaborated to honor the beloved series’ sounds with a deluxe box set like no other--a monumental 15-disc collection dating all the way back to the OG game from 1996," the description reads. "Every track has been freshly and painstakingly remastered just for this vinyl release, breathing new life into all of your familiar favorites."

Here's everything included in the Persona 25th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Box Set:

Limited Edition 15-Disc Box Set celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Featuring Over 8.5 Hours of Newly Remastered Music from Persona 1, 2 (Innocent Sin and Eternal Punishment), 3, 4 and 5

Colored Vinyl Themed to Each Persona

Housed in an Elegant 25th Anniversary Slip Case

Includes Exclusive Sticker Sheets & Post Card Pack-ins Unique to Each Game

Music by Atlus Sound Team

Album Art by Drew Wise

During The Game Awards 2021, Atlus announced that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a fighting game that takes place after the events of Persona 4 Golden, is coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 17, 2022.