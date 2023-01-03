Atlus Hints At Unannounced New Projects For 2023

As the new year rings in, Atlus has teased several unannounced projects for 2023. Whether or not these projects will actually release in 2023 is currently unknown.

In a message published by Famitsu, Atlus said, "Thank you very much for your support and patronage for the remastered version of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax in 2022, the Nintendo Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Soul Hackers 2, and the remastered version of Persona 5 Royal. Thanks to your support, the remastered edition of P5R achieved 1 million sales within one month of its release, and P5R as a whole has surpassed 3.3 million units worldwide."

They continued, "In 2023, we will start with the remastered releases of P3P and P4G, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles. Please look forward to it!" Both titles will launch on January 19.

Atlus has several previously announced games that haven't seen any substantial updates in the past few years. A tease for the dungeon-crawling RPG Etrian Odyssey was revealed back in 2018. In 2019, 13 Sentinels developer Vanillaware showed a teaser picture of a medieval-like setting for one of its next games.

Project Re Fantasy has gotten the most updates since its initial announcement back in 2017. Back in December 2021, director Katsura Hashino said that the game was in peak development and more details would be shared. However, there haven't been any updates since.