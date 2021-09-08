AtGames Legends Ultimate Racer Will Add Some Turbo To Your Game Room

Following its Legends Ultimate and Legends Pinball machines, AtGames will be getting behind the wheel for the AtGames Legends Ultimate Racer cabinet. The machine will be, like its predecessors, an online-enabled device that includes both pre-installed games as well as support for additional games via a connected PC, meaning you can finally get a Forza cabinet right in your home.

Currently in the prototype phase--an early build is based on an AliExpress machine but this is not the final design--the AtGames Legends Ultimate Racer cabinet features a 32-inch display, optional haptic feedback, stereo sound with support for optional 5.2 surround sound, and an adjustable seat with color-changing LEDs. You can see a short teaser in this video from the Super Game Room Dudes show.

It will come with racing games installed when you purchase, though the list isn't public yet, and several PC games will be supported if you connect your rig to the Legends Ultimate Racer. These include but are not limited to:

Forza Motorsport 7

Project Cars 2

Dirt Rally 2

Need For Speed: Hot PUrsuit

My Summer Car

F1 2020

The prototype shown in promotional materials is using a 24-inch screen, so the final model will be quite a bit bigger. Additionally, it will support up to three displays in total in case you want to do some upgrades. Because the machine is a work-in-progress project, there isn't a firm release date or window yet.

"The Legends Ultimate Racer will be built for long-term enjoyment and become another important piece of our growing Legends Arcade Family," AtGames said in a Facebook post.

Right now, the primary home arcade racing option is Arcade1Up's Out Run machine, available in both a sit-down and upright design. It appears a Ridge Racer machine is on the way, as well.