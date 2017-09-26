Ataribox Gets Release Window, Price Range, And More Details

Classic gaming company Atari has announced some new details and about its upcoming "Ataribox" console and shared some fresh images of the Atari 2600-inspired machine. In a newsletter, Atari confirmed the following about its specs and more:

It will be powered by a custom AMD processor with Radeon Graphics technology

It will run Linux, sporting a "customized, easy-to-use user interface."

It will be a "full PC experience," so you can also use it to stream content and listen to music, or whatever else you might do on a PC.

A post shared by Ataribox (@ataribox) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Atari also said the Ataribox will come pre-loaded with "tons of classic Atari retro games," along with "current titles from a range of studios." Specific titles will be announced "very soon," Atari teased. In general, Atari said it has "lots more" to share in the coming weeks.

Atari is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo this fall, though there is no word as of yet regarding its funding goal. However, Atari said it's going with crowdfunding because it wants users to be "part of this launch" and "part of the story."

The Ataribox will be priced in the range of $250-$300, and it'll ship in late Spring 2018. The price will depend on things like memory configuration and editions; for example, Atari is producing a Wood Edition that is made with actual wood.

You can read the full newsletter here to learn more and see the new Ataribox images. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on the Ataribox in the time ahead.