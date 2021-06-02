Atari VCS Console Launches June 15, Includes 100 Classic Atari Games

Atari's long in-the-works new console, the Atari VCS, is set to launch on June 15, the company announced. Via Game Informer, the Atari VCS will retail for $300, with a bundle including two controllers retailing for $400. Bundle purchasers will be able to choose between two colors, Black Walnut or Onyx. The base version of the console comes only in Onyx. The console will be available via Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website.

Third-party controller maker PowerA created two new controllers for the Atari VCS: one inspired by the classic Atari 2600 joystick, and a more modern game controller that Xbox and PlayStation players will instantly be familiar with. Both controllers are wireless, charge via USB-C, and sport rumble functionality as well as LED lights. Each controller will retail for $60.

Atari's new console may look retro, but it's built to be a modern multimedia machine. More than a dozen modern games--including Atari's own Missile Command: Recharged--will come included with the console, in addition to 100 classic Atari 2600 and arcade games. Users also get access to Antstream Arcade, a game streaming service with a large collection of retro games available.

Users can also access apps for almost every major streaming service, including Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube via the console, and it includes a built-in Google Chrome browser and access to Google's Workspace apps. Windows, Ubuntu Linux, and Chrome OS can be installed on the Atari VCS, effectively turning it into a mini-PC.

Specs-wise, the machine is capable of 4K resolution and HDR. It sports an AMD Ryzen processor and has internal storage with expansion capabilities, and also features Bluetooth 5.0, USB 3.0, and dual band Wi-Fi support.