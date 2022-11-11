Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History

Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer.

Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.

Atari 50's launch trailer shows off a few of the games that will be available in the compilation, including Asteroid Deluxe, Breakout, and Fatal Run. Digital Eclipse also reimagined or remade six games for the collection as well, including Airworld, the fourth game in the Swordquest series which famously was never finished and never released.

Finally, Atari 50 also features a full timeline of the company's 50 years in existence. The timeline gives players access to never-before-seen interviews with members of the Atari team, including company co-founder Nolan Bushnell and Defender lead programmer Eugene Jarvis.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is out today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $40.