Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History

From the 2600 to the Jaguar, every major console in Atari's history is represented.

By on

Comments

Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer.

Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.

Click To Unmute
  1. God Of War Ragnarok’s Immersive Mode Is The Way To Play
  2. DMZ Gameplay Revealed, Gamers React | GameSpot News
  3. Shoothouse Map | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Better, Again! | GameSpot News
  5. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - World Intro Trailer
  6. Hellbreach: Vegas - Wishlist Now on Steam
  7. Tactics Ogre Reborn Video Review
  8. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Exploring Athia | PS5 Games
  9. Among Us VR Launch Trailer - IT'S OUT NOW AHHHH
  10. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Dev Diary #2: Meet The Rogue Traders Trailer
  11. Project: The Perceiver Reveal Trailer
  12. Why Now Is the Time to Jump into World of Warcraft and Play Dragonflight

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer

Atari 50's launch trailer shows off a few of the games that will be available in the compilation, including Asteroid Deluxe, Breakout, and Fatal Run. Digital Eclipse also reimagined or remade six games for the collection as well, including Airworld, the fourth game in the Swordquest series which famously was never finished and never released.

Finally, Atari 50 also features a full timeline of the company's 50 years in existence. The timeline gives players access to never-before-seen interviews with members of the Atari team, including company co-founder Nolan Bushnell and Defender lead programmer Eugene Jarvis.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is out today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $40.

The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
See More

Jason Fanelli on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)