Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History

Atari console games, arcade games, and even a finally-made sequel to a game from the 1980s are all included.

By on

Comments

Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games.

See at Amazon

Typically $40, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is just $29 at Amazon during this sale. It's a brand-new collection, so this is a great chance to save some cash without having to wait months and months. The linked deal above is for the Switch, but it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Director Breaks Down Biggest Moments
  2. How Games Get Sniper Rifles Wrong - Loadout
  3. Wild West Expert Reacts to More Of Red Dead 2
  4. Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation – Battle Pass Trailer
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s Guns PART 2
  6. Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
  7. The Winter Soldier: Years Lost, Future Found | Marvel's Avengers
  8. Launch Gameplay Trailer | Dragonflight | World of Warcraft
  9. MultiVersus - Marvin the Martian Reveal
  10. Need for Speed Unbound - Speed Race Gameplay
  11. ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
  12. Lin × Shadoweave | Simulacrum Showcase | Tower of Fantasy

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is more than just a game collection. Alongside the 100+ games are interactive timelines that mix in interviews with classic game developers as well as trivia to test your knowledge. You'll be able to play games directly from this timeline, giving you a great way to learn about a game's history and then immediately see what the developers are talking about.

One of the collection's coolest inclusions is Swordquest: Airworld. Originally planned as the fourth part of the Swordquest series, which promised a ludicrously expensive prize to the eventual real-life-challenge winner, Airworld had been canceled during the '80s video game crash. Developer Digital Eclipse revived the project, bringing closure (but no fancy jewels or sword) to the series after 38 years.

This is, of course, just the tip of the Black Friday iceberg. For more, check out the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and our full Black Friday 2022 hub.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale Features Dozens Of Incredible Gaming Deals
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Black Friday 2022 Deals
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)