Asus Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Review

Asus Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti benchmarked
The Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti uses three low-noise 90mm fans. They’re also IP5X-certified, which makes them dust resistant. Asus’ card is significantly larger than the Founders Edition and measures 11.73x5.28x2.07 inches. You’ll want to measure the innards of your case for clearance before you decide to purchase this puppy. The primary reason it’s so big is that it features an aluminum heatsink that offers 40 percent more heat dissipation area than Nvidia’s reference model. The card also uses five 6mm heat pipes. Asus asserts that it runs 30 percent cooler and three times quieter than Nvidia’s reference design. One slight issue that we encountered when we tried to install the graphics card was that we needed to slightly bend the two teeth on the bracket to squeeze it into our system. It wasn’t hard to do, but it was an oddity.
Asus' 1080 Ti card offers a 1708MHz boost factory overclock, which is 126MHz faster than the Founders Edition. The video RAM here is also overclocked by 100MHz, which brings the VRAM speed to 11.1Gbps. The Strix also offers different overclocking presets that you can enable with Asus’ software.
While Asus’ card is still a 250-watt solution, it does require two 8-pin power connectors (Unlike the Founders Edition, which requires one 6-pin and an 8-pin). The card also includes a PWM fan header that allows you to automatically or manually adjust thermals. In addition, the card offers an RGB header that uses Asus’ Aura Sync software so you can control the RGB LEDs on the card to breath, strobe, and more.
The card ran very quiet and cool and generally stayed in the low 70 degrees Celsius in our testing.
In terms of ports, you get five on the Strix: 1x Dual-link DVI-D, 2x HDMI 2.0, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4. It retails for $780, which is a hefty $81 more than the reference card.
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|CUDA Cores/Stream Processors
|3584
|3584
|Texture Units
|224
|224
|ROPs
|88
|88
|Core Clock
|1480MHz
|1569MHz
|Boost Clock
|1582MHz
|1708MHz
|Memory Clock
|11Gbps GDDR5X
|11.1Gbps GDDR5X
|Memory Bus Width
|352-bit
|352-bit
|VRAM
|11GB
|11GB
|Transistor Count
|12B
|12B
|TDP
|250W
|250W
|Power Connectors
|1x6 pin, 1x8 pin
|2x 8 pin
|Manufacturing Process
|16nm FinFET
|16nm FinFET
|Architecture
|Pascal
|Pascal
|GPU
|GP102
|GP102
|Dimensions
|10.5x4.37x2 inches
|11.73x5.28x2.07 inches
|Ports
|3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b
|1x Dual-link DVI-D, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4
|Retail Price
|$699
|$780
Testing Methodology
We tested several GTX 1080 Ti GPUs against Asus’ board using their out-of-the-box speeds on five graphically-taxing games. We maxed out the graphical settings on all the games with the exception of anti-aliasing, which is a very graphically demanding effect that doesn’t make much sense at 4K.
We tested all of the GPUs on the same system, which is a custom rig equipped with an Intel Core-i7 6700K CPU, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM clocked at 2133MHz, and a Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7 motherboard housed in NZXT’s H440 case. Full test bench details are located below.
CPU
Intel Core-i7 6700K
RAM
16GB Corsair Vengeance 2133MHz
Motherboard
Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7
Storage
Seagate 600 Series 240GB
Cooler
NZXT Kraken X61
Case
NZXT H440
OS
Windows 10
PSU
NZXT 1200W
4K Benchmarks
As you can see from the benchmark chart above, Nvidia’s reference card is the slowest solution of the bunch. The fastest card across the board is Zotac’s aggressively overclocked variant followed by the Asus Strix and then by PNY’s XLR8 card.
In our GTA V benchmark, only the Asus and Zotac cards were able to cross the 100 average FPS threshold. They were also the only two models that allowed our rig to hit over 60 average FPS in the Witcher 3.
VR Benchmark
While the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive both use resolutions that amount to 2160x1200, both VR headsets allow you to easily enable supersampling options that push the rendering targets to 4K-like levels.
Running Valve’s SteamVR Performance Test, all of the cards here earned a “very high” score of “11,” which is the highest score. The test does provide more granular data that takes into account the amount of frames that are rendered within the benchmark, however. The more frames a GPU is able to render, the better. Again, here the pecking order remains the same.
Conclusion
Like all GTX 1080 Ti cards, Asus’ GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a 4K-capable card, though you’ll most likely want to lower some graphical settings if you want to reach a consistent 60 FPS in the more graphically demanding games.
While Asus’ Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is definitely faster than Nvidia’s Founders Edition variant, it’s a bit hard to recommend the card at its $780 retail price, especially when you consider that Zotac’s Amp Extreme board is slightly faster and cheaper. Click here to check out the other GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards we reviewed.
