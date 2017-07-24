Asus Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Review

The Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti uses three low-noise 90mm fans. They’re also IP5X-certified, which makes them dust resistant. Asus’ card is significantly larger than the Founders Edition and measures 11.73x5.28x2.07 inches. You’ll want to measure the innards of your case for clearance before you decide to purchase this puppy. The primary reason it’s so big is that it features an aluminum heatsink that offers 40 percent more heat dissipation area than Nvidia’s reference model. The card also uses five 6mm heat pipes. Asus asserts that it runs 30 percent cooler and three times quieter than Nvidia’s reference design. One slight issue that we encountered when we tried to install the graphics card was that we needed to slightly bend the two teeth on the bracket to squeeze it into our system. It wasn’t hard to do, but it was an oddity.

Asus' 1080 Ti card offers a 1708MHz boost factory overclock, which is 126MHz faster than the Founders Edition. The video RAM here is also overclocked by 100MHz, which brings the VRAM speed to 11.1Gbps. The Strix also offers different overclocking presets that you can enable with Asus’ software.

While Asus’ card is still a 250-watt solution, it does require two 8-pin power connectors (Unlike the Founders Edition, which requires one 6-pin and an 8-pin). The card also includes a PWM fan header that allows you to automatically or manually adjust thermals. In addition, the card offers an RGB header that uses Asus’ Aura Sync software so you can control the RGB LEDs on the card to breath, strobe, and more.

The card ran very quiet and cool and generally stayed in the low 70 degrees Celsius in our testing.

In terms of ports, you get five on the Strix: 1x Dual-link DVI-D, 2x HDMI 2.0, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4. It retails for $780, which is a hefty $81 more than the reference card.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti CUDA Cores/Stream Processors 3584 3584 Texture Units 224 224 ROPs 88 88 Core Clock 1480MHz 1569MHz Boost Clock 1582MHz 1708MHz Memory Clock 11Gbps GDDR5X 11.1Gbps GDDR5X Memory Bus Width 352-bit 352-bit VRAM 11GB 11GB Transistor Count 12B 12B TDP 250W 250W Power Connectors 1x6 pin, 1x8 pin 2x 8 pin Manufacturing Process 16nm FinFET 16nm FinFET Architecture Pascal Pascal GPU GP102 GP102 Dimensions 10.5x4.37x2 inches 11.73x5.28x2.07 inches Ports 3x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.0b 1x Dual-link DVI-D, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x DisplayPort 1.4 Retail Price $699 $780

Testing Methodology

We tested several GTX 1080 Ti GPUs against Asus’ board using their out-of-the-box speeds on five graphically-taxing games. We maxed out the graphical settings on all the games with the exception of anti-aliasing, which is a very graphically demanding effect that doesn’t make much sense at 4K.

We tested all of the GPUs on the same system, which is a custom rig equipped with an Intel Core-i7 6700K CPU, 16GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM clocked at 2133MHz, and a Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7 motherboard housed in NZXT’s H440 case. Full test bench details are located below.

CPU Intel Core-i7 6700K RAM 16GB Corsair Vengeance 2133MHz Motherboard Gigabyte GA-170X-Gaming 7 Storage Seagate 600 Series 240GB Cooler NZXT Kraken X61 Case NZXT H440 OS Windows 10 PSU NZXT 1200W

4K Benchmarks

As you can see from the benchmark chart above, Nvidia’s reference card is the slowest solution of the bunch. The fastest card across the board is Zotac’s aggressively overclocked variant followed by the Asus Strix and then by PNY’s XLR8 card.

In our GTA V benchmark, only the Asus and Zotac cards were able to cross the 100 average FPS threshold. They were also the only two models that allowed our rig to hit over 60 average FPS in the Witcher 3.

VR Benchmark

While the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive both use resolutions that amount to 2160x1200, both VR headsets allow you to easily enable supersampling options that push the rendering targets to 4K-like levels.

Running Valve’s SteamVR Performance Test, all of the cards here earned a “very high” score of “11,” which is the highest score. The test does provide more granular data that takes into account the amount of frames that are rendered within the benchmark, however. The more frames a GPU is able to render, the better. Again, here the pecking order remains the same.

Conclusion

Like all GTX 1080 Ti cards, Asus’ GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is a 4K-capable card, though you’ll most likely want to lower some graphical settings if you want to reach a consistent 60 FPS in the more graphically demanding games.

While Asus’ Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is definitely faster than Nvidia’s Founders Edition variant, it’s a bit hard to recommend the card at its $780 retail price, especially when you consider that Zotac’s Amp Extreme board is slightly faster and cheaper. Click here to check out the other GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards we reviewed.