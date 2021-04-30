Asus Reveals Its $3,000 Mini LED Gaming Monitor

Asus has unveiled what it calls the "world's first mini LED gaming monitor" that's capable of broadcasting visuals at an eye-melting 1,400 nits for HDR content and 500 nits for SDR content on its 323-inch screen. The PG32UQX uses quantum dot technology to achieve its sharp picture, which also offers up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 160% coverage of the sRGB color space. In theory that makes the screen ideal for professional work such as photography and video editing, although it'd probably make a game or two look pretty impressive as well.

Curiously, the PG32UQX has an HDMI 2.0 port at the rear instead of the better HDMI 2.1 standard that is taking over. Despite that curious omission, you can still expect to view content at a 4K resolution and up to 144Hz and play games with G-Sync Ultimate technology that eliminates any screen tearing when used in tandem with a GeForce GPU.

Asus PG32UQX

Gallery

As for connectivity, there are three HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connector with Display Stream Compression, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.1 ports, and a USB 2.0 port to plug plenty of items into. A tripod socket built into the top of the display can be used to mount a webcam--handy for streamers--and a built-in OLED display on the bottom creates a live dashboard function that provides all manner of system data such as PC temperature and fan speeds.

All of this technology isn't cheap though, as the screen will set you back $3,000 on preorder. If you'd prefer more options when it comes to choosing the best device for gaming, check out our hub on the best 4K gaming monitors that you can find in 2021. If finances are tight, we've also got a handy guide to the best cheap gaming monitors currently available.