Asuka R# Joins Guilty Gear Strive As The Final Character In Season Pass 2

The Guilty Gear Strive roster is making room for That Man.

By on

Comments

Arc System Works has revealed the final downloadable character for Season Pass 2 of Guilty Gear Strive: Asuka R#, who once served as the main antagonist of the Guilty Gear series under the name That Man, will join the roster on May 25.

Asuka is a projective-heavy character who wields 26 different spells in a match. He briefly appeared previously in the game's story mode via cutscenes, but despite being a former final boss character, this marks the first time Asuka is playable in any Guilty Gear game.

Asuka R# is the final character to be released as part of Season Pass 2, where he will join Bridget, Sin Kiske, and Bedman?. Arc System Works has already announced plans for a third season pass of downloadable characters, but no specific names have been revealed as of this writing.

Along with his reveal trailer, we also have an exclusive look at Asuka R# in action, with the former That Man battling against Giovanna and Sol Badguy in two full-length matches. Asuka's multiple projectile-based attacks feature throughout both matches, as well as a massive sword he can summon from inside his spell book when an opponent closes in..

Asuka R# isn't the only new addition coming to Guilty Gear Strive on May 25, as a brand-new stage called Tir na Nog will also be part of Season Pass 2's content. The stage shows a "space colony created by humankind to survive in outer space," with a massive telescope present in the background. A pair of color packs celebrating the franchise's 25th anniversary--the Anniversary Pack and the Appreciation Pack--will also be available, with the Appreciation Pack releasing as a free download for all players.

Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8 Gallery image 9 Gallery image 10 Gallery image 11 Gallery image 12 Gallery image 13 Gallery image 14 Gallery image 15 Gallery image 16

Guilty Gear Strive is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Two downloadable content packs--Season Pass 1 and Season Pass 2--are also available, which each one adding new characters, stages, and more to the game.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Guilty Gear -Strive-
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)