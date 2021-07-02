Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Latest Hotfix Patches Up Issues From Its Last Title Update

Ubisoft released a new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update this week that will fix issues that were ironically caused by the game's last big update. While title update 1.2.2 added a new mode called Mastery Challenge, it also introduced "some lingering crashing issues" which Ubisoft says the new hotfix has addressed

We deployed a hotfix today addressing some lingering crashing issues and restoring the missing Feast UI elements following Title Update 1.2.2. on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/5cqThYnNDU — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 29, 2021

Ubisoft has begun rolling out Assassin's Creed Valhalla updates on a more monthly basis as of late so that they can go through more "thorough testing and refinement" before being released.

"Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we always strive to provide you with great experiences," Ubisoft explained in April. "That said, we recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards."

Besides being the best-selling game in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla may have the longest legs as Ubisoft announced at its E3 2021 press conference that the game will be supported by a second year of expansions through 2022. Wrath of the Druids recently launched for the game, and its second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be released in the summer. Beyond that, Ubisoft's concept art for year two teased a trip to Hel for Eivor.