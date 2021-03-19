Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Frequent Game Crashes Will Be Fixed In An Update Planned For Next Week

Since the release of Title Update 1.2.0 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, players have experienced frequent crashes around Ravensthorpe. Ubisoft is working on a fix, which should go live next week.

Seeing your game crash is never a good time, but having Valhalla crash more frequently around Ravensthorpe is particularly frustrating. Valhalla is structured into self-contained arcs, forcing you to return to Ravensthorpe (basically your in-game hub) whenever you finish a story mission to then pick up a new one.

We're aware of increased instances of crashes in and around Ravensthorpe since the release of Title Update 1.2.0.

Our team is working on a solution that should be ready sometime next week. We thank you for your patience in the meantime. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 19, 2021

On top of that, Valhalla's latest piece of seasonal content, The Ostara Festival, just went live and will only be available for a limited time. The Ostara Festival specifically adds new things to see and do around Ravensthorpe--you have to complete challenges around your settlement in order to unlock the seasonal rewards. Ravensthorpe is where you need to go for Valhalla's new river raids, too.

So basically, most of the people who are still playing Valhalla right now as they wait for the April release of the Wrath of the Druids DLC are struggling to go to the one place where you need to go in order to finish the game's campaign or participate in the game's new post-launch content.

It's not all bad, though. Title Update 1.2.0 added the fan-requested transmog feature and new skills to unlock. Plus, it fixes a lot of the major bugs that have been in Valhalla for weeks.

If you're looking to get into Assassin's Creed Valhalla yourself, it's available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Stadia. If you buy the game on PS4 or Xbox One, the game will freely upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, respectively. For those who have already completed the campaign, narrative director Darby McDevitt participated in a Valhalla spoiler podcast, where he talked about how the game's twist ending originally played out quite differently.