Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Final Update Teases Future Of Series, Features Assassin's Creed Mirage Tie-In

The last update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla has arrived almost a week early and alongside bug fixes and a final story update, features a tie-in mission with the next game in the series: Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The tie-in quest is called Shared History and features Roshan, the mentor of Mirage's protagonist Basim. In this quest, she will team up with Valhalla protagonist Eivor upon discovering that they have a common foe. The final story update sees Eivor unite with old friends and battle ancient enemies for the last time. According to Eurogamer, this story update also features Mirage-related plot elements as Basim becomes more prominent in the game's present day segments.

Other features include a hood toggle feature, allowing Eivor to wear or remove the iconic Assassin's Creed hood at will. This is a pure cosmetic options that doesn't affect stealth gameplay. Players can also pick up a free premium item in the Animus store. Most items in the store will eventually be claimable in this way; the only exception is items that are licensed. Festival rewards are also present in all merchant stores, after completing The First Night of Samhaim quest.

Upon announcing this update, Ubisoft also clarified that the game will not receive a New Game Plus mode. You can read the full patch notes on Ubisoft's official website.