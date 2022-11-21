Assassin's Creed Valhalla Won't Get One Highly Requested Feature

Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't receive a New Game+ mode despite it being a "highly requested feature," Ubisoft confirms.

In a blog outlining the end of new content for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft writes that though the team investigated adding New Game+, it came to the conclusion that there wasn't a way to make New Game+ rewarding due to the game's structure.

"We understand this news will come as a disappointment; however, we hope that the new content released in the past few months, including never-before-seen experiences like Forgotten Saga, has provided an exciting and challenging experience for those seeking more replayable content," Ubisoft writes.

In addition to announcing that there will be no New Game+ added, Ubisoft also announced that the game's seasonal festivals will no longer occur. All rewards from the festivals will be available at all merchants throughout England, with Ubisoft also adding additional rewards "as a thank you."

New Game+ has become a common post-launch feature for many RPGs, ranging from The Witcher 3 to Horizon Forbidden West. The news that Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be receiving the mode is likely to be disappointing to some of the game's most dedicated players, but there is one last piece of new content on the way, after which the game will no longer be receiving content updates.

The previously announced free The Last Chapter DLC will be coming on December 6 and brings "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga," according to Ubisoft. The update will also make it so that Eivor can keep their hood up at all times, should they so choose, via a togglable setting in the game's option menu. Last but not least, Ubisoft is promising "a few more surprises" for the game's final title update, but players will have to wait a little longer to see what's in store.