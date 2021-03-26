Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Coming Today To Fix Crashes

A new update is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla today, March 26, to address crash scenarios related to the recent addition of the Ostara Festival.

Ubisoft said on Twitter that this update should arrive at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET. In addition to the crash fixes, it will reactive settlement decorations and decoration quests. This will be title update 1.2.0.1, in case you're counting. The update isn't coming out of the blue, either, as Ubisoft told fans to expect a fix for these issues last week.

We'll be deploying an update tomorrow, March 26 at 12:00 PM UTC*, to address the crashes faced by players since the release of the Ostara Festival. Settlement decorations and decoration quests will be reactivated with this update.

*8:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM PT pic.twitter.com/tY6BkYuqSm — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 25, 2021

In other news about Valhalla, the game's Wrath of the Druids DLC launches on April 29. The first of two major expansions, the DLC takes players to Ireland where they will try to "gain the favor of Gaelic kings and confront the druidic cult."

Valhalla is one of the most successful Assassin's Creed games in history based on revenue, while digital sales and microtransactions have also been massively successful for the game.

For more on the latest big, big patch for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, check out the overview of patch notes that Ubisoft has released Title Update 1.2.0.