Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 Adds Free Bifrost Bundle, Plenty Of Fixes

The next title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will add a substantial number of bug fixes and tweaks to Ubisoft's Nordic sandbox, as well as a few other extra pieces of content. Players can grab the Bifrost bundle for free from the Animus store according to the patch notes, with the update clocking in at around 1-8 GB in size depending on the platform. The bundle will add the Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe to your inventory, and will be available for free in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.

Fixes for the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion include the character Brudd no longer running into invisible barriers and crew members not asking for the Elevenses equivalent of an extra raid. The Valkyrie Arena should see finisher animations work properly, allies should refer to Havi by their name instead of mistaking them for Eivor, and some tweaks to the user interface have been made. Anyone stuck inside The Vault of the Ancients after talking to Ivaldi should also find that this bug has been squashed.

For Assassin's Creed Valhalla's base game, clipping grass issues have been addressed, long reloading times after starting a challenge have been fixed, and numerous graphics, texture, animation, and lighting issues have been removed. You can see the long list below of what to expect from Title Update 1.5.3, which goes live on June 28 from 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.3 Patch Notes

New Content: Added the Bifrost Bundle to the game.

The Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe were chiseled from the same crystal used to build the Bifröst, Asgard's rainbow bridge. Available for free in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.

Patch Sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: 8.4 GB

Xbox One: 8.8 GB

PlayStation 5: 1.2 GB

PlayStation 4: 1.4 GB

PC: 7.17 GB

Bug fixes and improvements

Expansion 3: Dawn of Ragnarok main quests, world events, and side activities

Addressed

Brudd is stuck outside of the map during Gift to the God .

. Brudd stops moving during Gift to the God after loading save.

after loading save. Quest marker and objective both disappear if players open the Pause Menu when the last dialogue scene with Brudd starts.

Offset camera can be observed at the beginning of the dialogue scene with Ivaldi in the safehouse during The Vault of the Ancients .

. Unable to progress after talking to Ivaldi in The Vault of the Ancients .

. Long transition between the end of the fight with Eysa and the following dialogue scene in The Warlord's Daughter . It was a tough battle, needed a breather.

. It was a tough battle, needed a breather. Players unable to move after opening one of the unlockable doors in Sinmara's castle ( Pride of the Aesir ).

). Fast travel is locked if players do not fully complete the World Event The Seed of Travi. Unable to interact with Banski in the Not Today, Jotun World Event.

World

Addressed

Crew members would ask for players' help to loot and raid even though the raid has already been completed. "We've had one yes, but what about second Raids?"

Various incorrect AI behaviors.

Valkyrie Arena

Addressed

Dying before reaching the completion screen would cause players to remain stuck underground.

Dead bodies of NPCs appearing when loading the autosave of a newly started tale.

The Bear of Blue Waters does not spawn and the Glacial Bear Encounter tale skips from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2.

tale skips from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2. The lynx stops attacking players during the Shapeshifters of Legend tale.

tale. Finisher animations for the first wave of lynx are not working properly.

Graphics, animation, and audio

Addressed

Eivor's name being mentioned by allies instead of Havi in certain locations.

Offset animation when performing a finisher on a Slayer with the Dane axe and an Atgeir weapon.

Muspel Slayers not holding their weapons correctly upon being resurrected. Significant lack of discipline.

Resurrected NPCs not holding any weapons upon leaving and returning to their location.

Various issues where Havi would remain stuck in a free-fall animation and/or get desynchronized.

UI/HUD

Addressed

The Block Stat line is missing on the inventory page for the All-Father's Guard shield.

Incorrect Altar completion message in England upon completion of the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion.

World

Addressed

Instances of grass and/or foliage disappearing as players approach.

Armory

Addressed

Armory loadout feature is not available after travelling to Svartalfheim.

Loadouts are not available in the Mythical Worlds.

Mastery Challenge

Addressed

Level Scaling option is automatically switched to Harder upon participating in any Mastery Challenge.

Long loading time when reloading or exiting any challenge.

Leaf Bow and Raven Sickle reappearing in Hildiran's shop after completing the Dawn of Ragnarök's introduction quest.

Players don't have enough currency to purchase all the sets from Hildiran's Wares.

Uffentune Challenge: Mastery Challenge assets are present outside of the trial.

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Unable to loot the key from the Destroyer if players acquired it once and restarted the trial without unlocking the cell door.

Main quests, world events, and side activities

Addressed

Enemy and Ally NPC remains idle during the quest Kingdom's End (Hamtunscire).

Assassin's Creed crossover stories

Addressed

Online Service Error received upon trying to see a photo taken during the introduction scene.

Graphics, animation and audio

Addressed

Flowers from the Vikingr Braids hairstyles are missing during dialogue scenes if players have equipped a helmet.

Eivor goes into a T-pose when dropping down from the eastern viewpoint in Cent.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

UI/HUD

Addressed

Silver and XP boost buff not appearing above the adrenaline bar after initiating a feast.

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age

Xbox

Addressed

Infinite black screen upon changing the graphics mode setting (Xbox Series X|S).

UI/HUD

Addressed

The Tracked Quest banner overlaps with all quest names in the Pause Menu when Text Size is set to large.