Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Adds New River Raids, Skills, And Aesir Difficulty Option

The latest update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be available this week and will feature a number of extras such as a punishing new mode for players looking to take on the ultimate challenge in ancient England. Title Update 1.3.1 will be between 25-35 gigabytes in size depending on your platform and will add three waterways to the River Raids game mode, the Erriff and Berbha rivers in Ireland, and the Rhine rivers. Lugh's Armor and five weapons can be pillaged from these locations, including the new one-handed sword.

A new difficulty option called Aesir is being introduced and features reduced healing, +200% more damage inflicted on a player, and the window for successfully parrying an attack has been reduced by 38%. The amount of healing that Eivor can activate will also be based on a player's selected difficulty setting, and ranges from 100% health restored at Easy up to 60% on Very Hard and Nightmare mode.

Eivor will have new skills to acquire, and some new tattoos to collect. This Nordic ink will be available for free, and players can grab them from the Ubisoft Connect store after the update goes live. While there won't be a new Assassin's Creed game this year or even in 2022, Ubisoft plans to keep supporting Assassin's Creed Valhalla with extra content in its second year.

This includes a new expansion that teases a trip into the underworld, as well the scenic Discovery Tour mode that allows players to explore the medieval countryside and not have to worry about being ambushed by wolves or brigands. Currently, fans have had the chance to venture beyond England in Irish and French-themed expansion content.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.1 Patch Notes

Activation time

September 7, 8 AM ET, 5 AM PT

Patch sizes

Xbox Series X|S: 34.05 GB

Xbox One: 26.23 GB

PlayStation 5: 14.31 GB

PlayStation 4: 30.00 GB

PC: 26.49 GB

River Raids Update

Added 3 new Rivers to the RIVER RAIDS game mode. (Erriff, Berbha, Rhine)

Face 2 River Champions and the new Champions of the Faith. Defeat them to get your hands on new weapons.

Added new rewards to River Raids (Lugh's Armor and 5 weapons - including a short sword)

Jomsviking Hall can be upgraded to Level 4-5, allowing players to hire Jomsviking of Level 4-5, respectively.

Jomsviking of higher rank can carry more rations and do more damage to enemies.

River Raid Longship cargo can be upgraded to Level 4-5.

3 new abilities can be found in River Raids monasteries:

Spinning Harpoon = Eivor performs a spinning attack that can be combined with other harpoon-based abilities. Enemies caught in the spin are knocked back

= Eivor performs a spinning attack that can be combined with other harpoon-based abilities. Enemies caught in the spin are knocked back Percussion Arrow = Hit an enemy's Shield to create a shockwave that staggers and damages nearby enemies.

= Hit an enemy's Shield to create a shockwave that staggers and damages nearby enemies. Precision Axe Throw = Eivor performs a devastating axe throw that targets an enemy's weak point.

Rune Perk Changes

Targeted Rune socketing - This update means that RUNES will only affect the weapon they are socketed in, allowing players to create more targeted loadouts.

- This update means that RUNES will only affect the weapon they are socketed in, allowing players to create more targeted loadouts. For example, you could fill your left-hand weapon with Attack runes and your right-hand weapon with Stun runes so that both weapons have very different effects.

Some stats will stay global (example: Assassination damages, Fire damages, etc.).

No changes have been made to Runes slotted on armor; they will still impact your character as a whole.

Perk & Rune Perk Cap removal - We also removed the CAP that prevented Perks & Rune Perks (diamond shape) effects from stacking beyond a certain threshold.

- We also removed the CAP that prevented Perks & Rune Perks (diamond shape) effects from stacking beyond a certain threshold. Players will now always see the impact of their Perks and be able to create more specialized loadouts.

Difficulty Setting Adjustments

Added Aesir (Nightmare) combat difficulty to the game.

+200% damages received

Standard damage inflicted

-40% rations heal

-38% Parry timing windows

Players will now heal according to their selected difficulty setting:

Easy & Default = 100%

Hard = 80%

Very Hard = 60%

Nightmare = 60%

Odin's Blessing – Community Tattoo Contest

Added Community Tattoo Contest items to the game

Elfydil on Twitter – Torso/Chest

OuterDesert on Instagram – Head

Le_Papillon08 on Instagram – Torso/Back

SherllyzArt on Instagram – Arms

Game Improvements

Miscellaneous

Updated the below skill nodes to include the new weapon types as follows:

Short sword = Greatsword skill node

Scythe = Spear skill node

Sickle = Seax skill node

Players who cannot upgrade their settlement to level 6 due to lack of supplies will now be able to purchase supplies at the settlement merchant. (Only available at Level 5 and once a specific amount of supplies have been collected)

Players didn't take damage from fire after destroying a boat.

Players not receiving XP after completing daily quests in Ireland & Francia.

Longship missing or could be seen spawning in River Raids, Expansion 1 & 2.

(PC) Photos deformed when taken in non-native aspect ratio in Borderless window mode.

The Siege of Paris - Expansion 2

Addressed:

Players could re-enter the Île de la Cité through unintended means. Sorry folks

The church gatekeeper from The Rot in the Slums is not at the gate, causing the investigation to disappear.

(SPOILERS) Addressed several issues with the boss fight in Madness of King Charles.

Longship sails to be opened during the dialogue scene upon arrival in Francia.

Quest marker is misplaced on the Atlas for Homecoming.

The Duelist remained stuck on the mount and did not fight the player.

Numerous issues with the Barn bull fight.

Sigfred could get stuck in The Rot in the Slums if players placed a horse on the stairs.

World map isn't opened after pressing the relevant key during the Rebel mission tutorial.

The player cannot exit Little Mother's sanctum if the conflict is initiated with either of the two NPCs in the tunnel before the dagger room.

Confirm kill scenes missing for The Duelist, Hunter, Cavalier under certain circumstances.

The Duelist cannot be completed if the dead body is being carried around after taking them down.

The Duelist's sheep follow his dead body if the player carries it around.

Players could interact with the door from the other side in the Gisacum Ruin.

Cannot progress in Little Mother after distracting her with Explosive Corpse, triggering the event.

Addressed an issue that caused the Finisher camera to not be disabled in The Siege of Paris despite turning it Off in the menu.

Wrath of the Druids - Expansion 1

Addressed:

Bed in Dublin was no longer accessible.

Courting the Kings doesn't update after freeing prisoners.

Trial of the Morrigan cannot be started if it has been completed in a previous playthrough.

Dublin's Reach couldn't be completed as Azad was dead.

Black Shuck attacked the player before the start cinematic camera ends.

Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Addressed:

Daily Quest Dialogue Scene takes a long time to load and will end up having the camera underground when the Daily Quest menu opens.

Basim was missing at the beginning of Severing the Lines.

Unable to complete Under the Skin as Vili was stuck in the water.

Quest marker missing in Smashing the Compass Probably shouldn't have smashed that compass

Unable to speak to Soma after regrouping in An Island of Eels

Unable to go fishing with Ceolbert in Bloody Path to Peace. Ceolbert will never know peace

Unable to complete the world event King of the Hay People.

Unable to complete the investigation of the three clues in In the Absence of an Ealdorman.

Unable to complete the quest Walls and Shadows as the cinematic didn't start. * it's all walls and shadows*

No stones around to complete the Stoneman mystery.

Unable to complete the Eurvicscire arc as player received Road to Hamartia after completing This Son of Jorvik.

Old cellar mystery couldn't be completed as the tablet wasn't there.

Unable to interact with NPC in Goddess of Birth.

Players sometimes didn't receive Orphans of the Fens after completing the quest The Great Scattered Army.

Unable to access the quest The Way of the Berserker (with Ubisoft Connect overlay disabled)

The duel with Dag didn't trigger after sleeping during A Storm is Brewing.

Hunwald doesn't follow Eivor if they meditate after a drinking mini-game in Homecoming.

The boss in Extended Family could get stuck under certain circumstances.

A Plague of Rats not working during the last phase of the fight with Dag.

River Raids & Mastery Challenge

Addressed:

Enemies disappear from some River Raids locations after looting a chest, or it resets.

Looting resource chests does not award Fabrics after fully completing at least 1 Mastery Challenge shrine.

Unable to return to the settlement after a River Raid.

Unable to start the River Raids tutorial after loading an auto-save twice during A River to Raid.

NPCs fell from their stations occasionally and died in Mastery Challenge.

Oil jars exploded before entering the Templebrough Fort Ranged Challenge if exiting and restarting the trial after destroying them.

The alert level didn't increase when raiding a Fortress.

Mastery Challenge achievements and trophies didn't transfer between platforms.

Gold medal couldn't be obtained anymore during stealth trial in Calleva Outpost, under certain circumstances.

Graphics, Audio, and Animation

Addressed:

Numerous graphics or lighting issues.

Various animation issues.

Numerous Menu Narration issues.

Gameplay, Combat, and AI

Addressed:

Numerous NPC behavior issues.

Finisher Cameras for some animal takedowns isn't disabled while the option is turned off.

World

Addressed:

Instances where Eivor, NPCs, or the longship would get stuck.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Fast travel to Viewpoints while disembarking could cause Eivor to offset from the location.

User Interface/HUD

Addressed:

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Numerous VFX, GFX, UI elements weren't adapted for colorblind modes.

The Sort By call to action in the runes section will now display the next sorting option available and not the one that is currently applied.

Skills & Abilities

Addressed:

Paladin perk for increased stamina consumption on attack didn't apply

Scythe of Tribulation Perk wasn't working correctly.

Couldn't sprint while on the mount after acquiring Heidrun Slam.

Moon's Cut perk activated if the player shot any object.

Auto-pathing is not functional on main skill nodes.

Eivor kept an arrow in their hand after using some range abilities.

Crescent Shield's perk activates only once after a parry and doesn't stack.

Performance and Stability