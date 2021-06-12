Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Siege Of Paris DLC Brings Back Unity's Black Box Missions

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion, The Siege of Paris, was further detailed during Ubisoft's E3 2021 Forward livestream on June 12. It takes players to France a few years after the main game's events.

During the livestream, Ubisoft revealed the expansion will see the return of black box-style missions. First introduced in Assassin's Creed Unity, these missions task players with accomplishing a specific goal (like assassinating a target) but then let go of the player's hand, allowing them to figure out how to accomplish the goal on their own.

These types of missions were also in Assassin's Creed Syndicate. However, they were dropped in Assassin's Creed Origins and have not returned since.

The presentation also hinted at additional expansions for Valhalla following The Siege of Paris, with one focusing on Odin scheduled to release later this year.

The Siege of Paris follows Wrath of the Druids, which launched in May. In that DLC, players are tasked with investigating a druidic cult called the Children of Danu buried in Ireland's wilderness. The expansion received a 5/10 in GameSpot's Wrath of the Druids review--we wrote that it "adds nothing worthwhile to Eivor's story and her overarching character arc of learning that there's more to life than subverting fate."

The Siege of Paris, along with Wrath of the Druids, come packaged together in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's $40 USD season pass. Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, the season pass also features The Legend of Beowulf bonus mission.

