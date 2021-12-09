Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021 Apex Raider Collection Event
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Shrinking Its File Size Substantially On All Platforms Next Week

Depending on your platform, you'll save up to 44 GB of disc space after Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new title update goes live, but you'll have to re-download the entire game.

The next update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will shrink the game's file size significantly on all platforms, bettering world data streaming, quickening loading screen times, and improving runtime performance, according to Ubisoft.

The catch here is that this will require players to re-download the entire game, but the company says that you can expect its Viking sandbox to take up the following amount of space after Title Update 1.4.1 arrives:

  • PC: 77 GB
  • PS4: 75 GB
  • PS5: 77 GB
  • Xbox One: 63 GB
  • Xbox Series X: 72 GB

Disc space saved after rebase:

  • PC: 34 GB
  • PS4: 30 GB
  • PS5: 13 GB
  • Xbox One: 30 GB
  • Xbox Series X: 44 GB

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been one of Ubisoft's biggest hits since it launched a year ago, with the company continuing to build on the game with updates, time-limited events, and two major expansions, Wrath of the Druids and Siege of Paris.

More content is on the way as the game heads into its second year of existence, with industry insider Tom Henderson claiming that a "God of War-style" expansion will add 40 hours of new content to the game and is scheduled for release sometime next year.

Looking towards the future of the series, Assassin's Creed narrative director Darby McDevitt returned to Ubisoft this year, presumably to work on the ambitious Assassin's Creed Infinity project. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently said that Infinity will offer everything that fans love about the Assassin's Creed franchise and it won't be free-to-play.

