Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Free Until February 28

Only Eivor's journey across Anglo-Saxon England is free--you'll need to drop money to play Valhalla's post-launch expansions that see her visit Ireland and France.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now free-to-play until February 28. This free weekend of play is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, and PC (via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store) through each platform's digital storefront. All of your progress will transfer over if you decide to buy Valhalla after the free weekend. Plus, you can purchase the game at a steep discount for a limited time.

As a note: The free weekend only includes the base version of the game. To play paid post-launch expansions Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris, and Dawn of Ragnarök, you'll have to buy them separately.

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

There are a few free post-launch expansions that you will be able to access, however. Most notably, you'll be able to play Valhalla's Crossover Stories, which sees protagonist Eivor meet Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Kassandra.

If you don't feel like sleeping or doing much eating and drinking water this weekend (we wouldn't recommend it--please take care of yourselves), you can complete a good chunk of Valhalla in a single weekend. Completely beating it is a taller order, as Assassin's Creed Valhalla's critical path takes about 60 hours to complete. You'll need a whole lot more to do absolutely everything, though. This is a beefy game.

This free weekend takes place just weeks ahead of the launch of Dawn of Ragnarök, which sees Eivor relive the memories of Havi, aka Odin, as the Norse god attempts to save their son from the fire giant, Surtr. Dawn of Ragnarök launches March 10--developer Ubisoft Montreal estimates the DLC will include about 35 hours of playable content.

