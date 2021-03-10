Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hits $28 On Amazon, Its Lowest Price Yet

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has fallen steadily in price since it launched alongside the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S last November. Now, it's finally fallen below the $30 mark at Amazon, which has Valhalla on sale for just $28 today. This is a pretty awesome deal on one of the best games currently available for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and for PS5 owners, you can even pick up the PS5-specific physical copy at that price. As usual with Amazon, there's no telling how long this deal will be available, and it's possible some versions will sell out soon.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla $28 (was $60) See at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set in the ninth century and follows a Viking leader named Eivor, who leads their clan to England after being driven out of Norway. It received an 8/10 in GameSpot's Assassin's Creed Valhalla review. "Despite its strong connection to past games, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is more than capable of standing on its own," wrote editor Jordan Ramée.

"It takes a little while to build momentum, but when it hits its stride, Valhalla is a confident Assassin's Creed title that takes a few narrative risks which, as a whole, pay off. Eivor is a good hero with an identity that drives the mystery behind the main narrative, and she shines in the self-contained arc structure of Valhalla's story. The supporting cast may not shine as brightly, but it's easy to forgive that when exploring England and discovering new nuggets of worldbuilding is so rewarding."

