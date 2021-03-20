Gotham Knights Delayed Justice League Differences Falcon & Winter Soldier Recap Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Eggs Apex Exploits Fixed, Crafting back Among Us New Map

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Has Items Removed, Quests Disabled To Temporarily Fix Crashing

The temporary fix should let you play without issue until a permanent fix arrives next week.

Ubisoft isn't ready to roll out a permanent fix for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's crashing issues yet, but the development team does have a temporary solution. A new hotfix removes certain items and features from the game, which should let you experience Ravensthorpe without getting "desynchronized."

Settlement decorations appear to be behind the crashes, so those have been removed from the game, as have quests for the Ostara Festival that involve those items. Once the permanent fix is out, these should be back in the game, but you'll have to wait a bit. Ubisoft set a window of "sometime next week" for the larger, permanent fix.

It's an issue that has only been in the game for a brief period--at least to this degree--so if you've taken more than a few days off from playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you likely haven't even noticed it. Prior to this, the game did have some technical issues, like characters' mouths not moving when they spoke or legs not moving when they ran, but crashing seemed to be relatively infrequent. In my own experience, I had one crash in more than 50 hours, and it came as I tried to fast travel away from Ravensthorpe.

However, Ubisoft has still been criticized for how many microtransactions there are in the game, as well as their cost. Bug fixes have been coming more recently, as well, but there are some that seem to persist. At least on PS5, split-second hitching happens fairly frequently.

