EA Play Game Pass Snyder's Justice League Review Russo Brothers Fortnite Cinematic Twitch Adds Copyright Tools Johnny Cage Isn't In The Mortal Kombat Movie Disneyland Reopening In April

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Goes To Ireland On April 29 With New Wrath Of The Druids DLC

This will be the first of Valhalla's two big post-launch DLC expansions--the other will come out in Summer 2021.

By on

Comments

Ubisoft has revealed that the first major expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, titled Wrath of the Druids, will release on April 29. The expansion sees you travel to Ireland.

"Explore and smuggle your way through the haunted beauty of Ireland as you gain the favor of Gaelic kings and confront the druidic cult, the Children of Danu," Ubisoft writes in a blog post. "This expansion will be available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass."

Similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Valhalla is scheduled to get two large pay-to-play expansions following its release, with smaller free updates sprinkled in between the two, such as The Ostara Festival that has just begun. However, unlike Odyssey's Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis DLCs, it doesn't look like Valhalla's expansions will be split into multiple episodes.

Following the release of Wrath of the Druids, Valhalla will get another expansion called The Siege of Paris, currently scheduled to release this summer. As its name implies, the expansion will see you travel to Paris to participate in the historic siege, where you'll need to sneak into the city to uncover enemy secrets, forge new alliances, and ensure the future safety of your viking clan.

No Caption Provided

It's a good time to jump back into Assassin's Creed Valhalla with The Ostara Festival in full swing. Plus, Ubisoft has added Altair's outfit to the game, as well as the fan-requested transmog feature--though, admittedly, not in an ideal way. If you've already finished the game, narrative director Darby McDevitt recently participated in a spoiler-filled livestream for Valhalla, where he explained how the game's big ending twist used to play out quite differently.

Click To Unmute
  1. Life is Strange: True Colors - Official Announcement Reveal Trailer
  2. Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 - Nightmare Gameplay
  3. Evolution of the M16 in Call of Duty
  4. Returnal - Story Trailer
  5. The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos – Official Musical Launch Trailer
  6. Dead by Daylight | All-Kill | The Trickster Reveal
  7. Forspoken (Project Athia) Title Reveal Reveal Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  8. Life is Strange: True Colors - Full Presentation | Square Enix Presents
  9. Balan's Wonderworld Reveal Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  10. Life is Strange Remastered Collection Trailer | Square Enix Presents 2021
  11. Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye Gameplay Reveal | Square Enix Presents 2021
  12. Outriders - Official "This is Outriders" Overview Trailer | Square Enix Presents

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)