Assassin's Creed Valhalla Goes To Ireland On April 29 With New Wrath Of The Druids DLC

Ubisoft has revealed that the first major expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, titled Wrath of the Druids, will release on April 29. The expansion sees you travel to Ireland.

"Explore and smuggle your way through the haunted beauty of Ireland as you gain the favor of Gaelic kings and confront the druidic cult, the Children of Danu," Ubisoft writes in a blog post. "This expansion will be available as a standalone purchase or as part of the Season Pass."

Similar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Valhalla is scheduled to get two large pay-to-play expansions following its release, with smaller free updates sprinkled in between the two, such as The Ostara Festival that has just begun. However, unlike Odyssey's Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis DLCs, it doesn't look like Valhalla's expansions will be split into multiple episodes.

Following the release of Wrath of the Druids, Valhalla will get another expansion called The Siege of Paris, currently scheduled to release this summer. As its name implies, the expansion will see you travel to Paris to participate in the historic siege, where you'll need to sneak into the city to uncover enemy secrets, forge new alliances, and ensure the future safety of your viking clan.

It's a good time to jump back into Assassin's Creed Valhalla with The Ostara Festival in full swing. Plus, Ubisoft has added Altair's outfit to the game, as well as the fan-requested transmog feature--though, admittedly, not in an ideal way. If you've already finished the game, narrative director Darby McDevitt recently participated in a spoiler-filled livestream for Valhalla, where he explained how the game's big ending twist used to play out quite differently.